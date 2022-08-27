Iraq's Parliament Speaker calls political parties for dialogue 

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, stressed the need for all political forces to hold a national dialogue and proceed to run early elections.

Speaking at the Islamic Conference to Resist Violence against Women, Al-Halbousi called on the political forces to "sit at the dialogue table to find solutions to the current political crisis."

"The state will not be able to fund the salaries, and the people's interests will not be met…today, we are loosing ground.” He added.