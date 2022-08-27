Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's Parliament Speaker calls political parties for dialogue 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-08-27T09:07:58+0000
Iraq's Parliament Speaker calls political parties for dialogue 

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Parliament Speaker Muhammad al-Halbousi, stressed the need for all political forces to hold a national dialogue and proceed to run early elections.

Speaking at the Islamic Conference to Resist Violence against Women, Al-Halbousi called on the political forces to "sit at the  dialogue table to find  solutions to the current political crisis."

"The state will not be able to fund the salaries, and the people's interests will not be met…today, we are loosing ground.” He added.

related

Al-Halbousi directs to include the budget bill on the Parliament's agenda for the next session

Date: 2021-03-08 19:33:31
Al-Halbousi directs to include the budget bill on the Parliament's agenda for the next session

Four rockets target the headquarters of the Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Al-Anbar

Date: 2022-01-25 20:05:13
Four rockets target the headquarters of the Iraqi Parliament Speaker in Al-Anbar

Barzani-Halbousi meeting supports a constitution-based dialogue to solve the outstanding problems

Date: 2021-04-10 19:24:44
Barzani-Halbousi meeting supports a constitution-based dialogue to solve the outstanding problems

Kurdistan's PM, UNAMI, condemn the attack on the Speaker of Parliament's residence in Al-Anbar

Date: 2022-01-26 07:43:49
Kurdistan's PM, UNAMI, condemn the attack on the Speaker of Parliament's residence in Al-Anbar

The Iraqi Turkmen Front withdraws from al-Halbousi’s National Progress coalition

Date: 2021-04-30 15:41:57
The Iraqi Turkmen Front withdraws from al-Halbousi’s National Progress coalition

Iraq's Parliament Speaker: we don't accept the threat from others

Date: 2022-02-18 20:14:04
Iraq's Parliament Speaker: we don't accept the threat from others

Disagreements over the electoral districts might postpone today's session, sources revealed

Date: 2020-09-26 12:32:11
Disagreements over the electoral districts might postpone today's session, sources revealed

Turkey's President meets with two Iraqi rivals

Date: 2021-10-04 19:23:11
Turkey's President meets with two Iraqi rivals