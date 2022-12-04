Iraq's Parliament Speaker and Prime Minister discuss preparations for provincial election

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani on Sunday held a meeting with the country's Parliament Speaker, Mohammad al-Halboosi, and the chairperson of the Independent High Electoral Commission, Judge Jalil Adnan, to discuss hurdles impeding the commission's work and prepare for the governorate councils' election.

The meeting, according to a readout by al-Sudani's bureau, shed light on the legislative and executive support thr commission needs to proceed with the election scheduled to take place next year.

The officeholders agreed to sustain the communication between the legislative and executive authorities to provide facilities for the commission's work.