Iraq's PMF apprehends ISIS top assassin in the Northern Baghdad Wilayat

Shafaq News/ Iraq's al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) on Saturday announced capturing the Islamic State's top assassin in the so-called Wilayat of Northern Baghdad.

An official statement by the PMF media office said the terrorist was detained following a "tight ambush" set by the PMF's special force in al-Anbar, near al-Tahaddi checkpoint.

The arrestee, according to the statement, was in charge of the assassination unit in the so-called Wilayat of Northern Baghdad when the extremist group took over swathes of Iraq's area in 2014.

