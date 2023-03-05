Iraq's PM wraps up a brief visit to Cairo

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Sunday wrapped up a brief visit to the Egyptian capital, Cairo, where he met with President Abdul-Fattah al-Sisi for talks on bilateral cooperation.

Earlier today, Prime Minister al-Sudani landed in the Egyptian capital and was greeted at the airport by his counterpart, Mustafa Madbouly. Al-Sudani and Madbouly inspected an honor guard and bands played the national anthems of the two countries.

The Iraqi premier then met with al-Sissi at the presidential palace. Their talks focused on economic cooperation and security ties between the two countries.

The trip marked al-Sudani's first to Cairo since his Cabinet was approved by the Iraqi parliament in October, ending a yearlong deadlock. Al-Sudani's predecessor, former Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi, had forged a close relationship with al-Sissi and King Abdullah II of Jordan.

Egypt, Iraq, and Jordan have intensified their ties, with their leaders holding five summits since 2019, most recently at the Dead Sea in Jordan in December to discuss implementing strategic projects. Those include building gas pipelines between Iraq and Egypt through Jordan, and an industrial city on the Iraq-Jordan border.