Iraq's PM wishes the Jordanian Monarch a full and speedy recovery

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi to King Abdullah II of Jordan held a phone call after the latter had undergone surgery.

Al-Kadhimi's media office stated that the Prime Minister wished the Jordanian Monarch a full recovery, the Jordanian people to achieve progress and stability, and the bilateral relations between the two countries to be more integrated.

On April 9, Jordan's King went to Germany to undergo urgent surgery in a specialist hospital in Frankfurt for a slipped disc in the back.