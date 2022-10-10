Report

Iraq's PM: we worked to establish a political culture away from violence and tyranny 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-10T07:16:11+0000
Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi considered holding the parliamentary elections in 2021 as his government's "most significant obligation" achieved.

Al-Kadhimi said in a statement that the elections were "well organized, free, and fair, according to the testimony of the United Nations and all other observers."

The PM said that his government adopted "policies of dialogue, understandings, cooperation, and partnership… with the aim of establishing a political culture away from violence and tyranny in our beloved Iraq."

The Prime Minister called on all political parties and forces to engage in a constructive dialogue to "resolve the political crisis through comprehensive national solutions that strengthen our young democracy and support the pillars of stability and prosperity."

 

