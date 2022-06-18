Iraq's PM: we must give priority to education in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, Iraq held a groundbreaking ceremony for the first educational project between Iraq and China.

Last December, under the patronage and presence of the Prime Minister, the Iraqi government announced that it had signed 15 contracts with China to build 1,000 schools in Iraq.

The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, who opened the ceremony, promised to complete the project despite skepticism about the government's seriousness in implementing it.

Speaking at the ceremony, Al-Kadhimi said, "I announce today the launch of this project, for the sake of Iraq and the Iraqis," noting that "this project will include all governorates of Iraq,

"We promise our people to complete this project within the Iraqi-Chinese agreement, which many had previously doubted of the government's seriousness in implementing it."

The Prime Minister added, "This strategic project is important for building society and leaders to serve Iraq. We must be aware that education and science are essential parts of the development of any society, but unfortunately, there has been no interest in education in Iraq since 2003."

"Today, we are launching this project, and we must also work to give priority to education, not only by building schools, but changing and developing educational curricula, and this is the responsibility of the government, the prime minister, specialized sectors, society, and specialists."