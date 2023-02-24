Iraq's PM to visit Saladin soon: lawmaker

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani will visit the Saladin governorate soon to attend the inauguration ceremony of the Tikrit Teaching Hospital, lawmaker Ahmed "Abu Mazen" al-Jubouri told reporters on Friday.

"The hospital is the best in Iraq. In addition to the world-class supplies and equipment, the staff are chosen from among the best in the country," he said, "this hospital will be a facade of Saladin. It will receive patients from neighboring governorates."

"After its inauguration, the patient will no longer need to go abroad to receive proper medical care," Abu Mazen added.

"There will be an official ceremony to reopen the hospital soon. The country's prime minister will be attending this ceremony," he concluded.