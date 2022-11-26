Iraq's PM to visit Iran, then Saudi Arabia within days, SOURCE

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani, decided to visit the Islamic Republic of Iran within the next two days, an informed source told Shafaq News Agency.

The government source said Al-Sudani would meet, during the visit, with Iranian officials to discuss issues of common interests, including the Iraqi mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the cooperation in the economy, energy, security, and border control files.

According to our source, the Iraqi PM would head to Saudi Arabia a few days after his visit to Tehran.

Al-Sudani's decision came after receiving an official invitation from Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.

According to an official readout by his office, al-Sudani received Iran's ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kadhim Al Sadiq, in Baghdad this morning, Saturday.

The diplomat conveyed Raisi's invitation.