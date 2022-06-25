Iraq’s PM to visit Iran before heading to Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, an informed political source revealed that the Iraqi prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, would visit Iran before heading to Saudi Arabia.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Kadhimi would visit Iran within 24 hours before participating in the Riyadh summit.”

He did not provide further details.

The White House announced June 14 that Biden would tour the Middle East July 13-16, including Israel and the West Bank, as well as Saudi Arabia, as the last leg of the tour.

This is his first visit to the region since he took office in early 2021.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia invited Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq to participate in a summit.