Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq’s PM to visit Iran before heading to Saudi Arabia

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-06-25T10:40:33+0000
Iraq’s PM to visit Iran before heading to Saudi Arabia

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, an informed political source revealed that the Iraqi prime minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, would visit Iran before heading to Saudi Arabia.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "Al-Kadhimi would visit Iran within 24 hours before participating in the Riyadh summit.”

He did not provide further details.

The White House announced June 14 that Biden would tour the Middle East July 13-16, including Israel and the West Bank, as well as Saudi Arabia, as the last leg of the tour.

This is his first visit to the region since he took office in early 2021.

At the same time, Saudi Arabia invited Egypt, Jordan, and Iraq to participate in a summit.

related

Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf 

Date: 2022-01-06 12:04:37
Al-Kadhimi arrives in Najaf 

CF discusses with Al-Kadhimi the Turkish "violations"

Date: 2022-06-16 19:52:48
CF discusses with Al-Kadhimi the Turkish "violations"

PM al-Kadhimi: Halabja deserves to be a governorate

Date: 2022-03-16 11:00:07
PM al-Kadhimi: Halabja deserves to be a governorate

Iraq’s Prime Minister: corruption is a reason of the violent attack on Al-Sadr City

Date: 2021-07-22 18:10:03
Iraq’s Prime Minister: corruption is a reason of the violent attack on Al-Sadr City

PM al-Kadhimi receives the Swedish MoFA in Baghdad

Date: 2021-11-22 12:00:15
PM al-Kadhimi receives the Swedish MoFA in Baghdad

Al-Kadhimi’s Party is suspended due to disagreements and financial problems, Source

Date: 2021-04-27 09:53:16
Al-Kadhimi’s Party is suspended due to disagreements and financial problems, Source

Iraq's PM met with security leaders, thanked them for thwarting the "enemy's plots"

Date: 2022-05-02 08:58:51
Iraq's PM met with security leaders, thanked them for thwarting the "enemy's plots"

Al-Kadhimi discusses Baghdad-Berlin ties with the German Chancellor

Date: 2022-02-10 14:47:17
Al-Kadhimi discusses Baghdad-Berlin ties with the German Chancellor