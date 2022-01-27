Iraq’s PM to visit Basra Governorate today

Shafaq News/ Th Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will head on thursday to Basra Governorate, the far south of Iraq.

A source told Shafaq News Agency within hours, Al-Kadhimi will visit Basra to hold meetings with the officials and security leaders to follow up on the service and security situation in the Governorate.

Al-Kazemi's visit to Basra comes hours after his visit yesterday to the Iraqi-Syrian border in Nineveh Governorate.

Yesterday, the PM Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, arrived at the Iraqi-Syrian borders in Nineveh Governorate.

Al-Kadhimi's office said that the Prime Minister headed a delegation of officials from the Ministers of Defense and Interior and military and security leaders.