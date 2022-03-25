Iraq’s PM to participate in the quad meeting in Jordan

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi arrived on Friday in the Jordanian capital, Amman. The PM’s office said in brief.

Yesterday, an informed source told Shafaq News Agency that Al-Kadhimi traveled to Jordan to participate in the quad meeting with King of Jordan Abdullah II, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

The summit, which is the second among the leaders, would be held in the Jordanian city of Aqaba. The source added.