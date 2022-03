Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi would head to the Jordanian capital, Amman, within hours.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that PM Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi will travel to Jordan to participate in the quad meeting with King of Jordan Abdullah II, the Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, and Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed al-Nahyan.

The summit would be held in the Jordanian city of Aqaba. The source added.