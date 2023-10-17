Iraq’s PM to participate in emergency Cairo summit on Gaza

Shafaq News / The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, received an official invitation today, Tuesday, from the Egyptian President, Abdul Fattah Al-Sisi, to participate in an emergency summit being held in Cairo to address the events in Gaza.

Al Sudani’s Media Office stated that the Prime Minister received an official invitation from Al-Sisi to participate in an emergency summit to be held in Cairo.

The summit will bring together a group of Arab and regional leaders to discuss the situation in the Gaza Strip and the attacks being endured by the Palestinians.

It is noteworthy that yesterday, on Monday, US President Joe Biden held a phone call with Al Sudani as part of his efforts to contain the conflict between Israel and the Palestinians, according to a statement from the White House.

Subsequently, Al Sudani’s Media Office stated that during the call, the ongoing field developments in Palestinian territories were discussed, emphasizing the importance of mobilizing efforts and working collaboratively to support sustainable stability in the region, as well as efforts to enhance the bilateral partnership between Iraq and the US, per the Strategic Framework Agreement between the two countries.

Both sides, as per the Iraqi government statement, emphasized the need to contain the conflict and work towards preventing the expansion of hostilities that target civilians, posing a threat to regional and international peace and stability.

Al Sudani reiterated Iraq's steadfast and principled position regarding the situation in Gaza, stressing the importance of opening humanitarian corridors to deliver essential aid to the people of the region who are suffering from an oppressive war and blockade.