Iraq’s PM to lay the Foundation Stone of a joint power project with Jordan

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, arrived at the Iraqi-Jordanian borders to lay the foundation stone for the joint Power Grid Project with his Jordanian counterpart, Bishr Al-Khasawneh.

The project, scheduled to be completed by late 2022, will supply Iraq with 400 kilovolts of electricity from Jordan.

According to Petra News Agency, Amman and Baghdad seek to build their electrical interconnection, allowing energy exchange in “larger” quantities.

The Project will be completed within 26 months of signing the contract, officials said.