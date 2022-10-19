Iraq's PM: to continue cooperation with Amman at various level

Shafaq News / On Wednesday, Prime Minister-designate Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, received the Jordanian Ambassador to Iraq, Montaser Al-Zoubi.

Al-Sudani's media office reported that both sides discussed ways to strengthen the bilateral relations between the two countries at various levels and issues of common interests.

The Iraqi PM emphasized "the depth of the historical ties between the two brotherly countries," stressing that his government would continue cooperation with Jordan in various fields, especially strategic projects.

For his part, the Jordanian ambassador congratulated Al-Sudani on his premiership and expressed the Jordanian government's aspiration to continue cooperation with Iraq.