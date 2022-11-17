Iraq's PM to Russia's ambassador: we seek balanced ties with all friendly nations

Shafaq News/ Russia's ambassador to Baghdad, Elbrus Kotrachev, on Thursday said that his country seeks to develop his country's "cooperation and partnership" with Iraq.

Kotrachev's remarks came during a meeting with the Iraqi prime minister, Mohammad Shia al-sudani, in the latter's office in the Iraqi capital earlier today.

According to a readout issued by the premier's office, Kotrachev conveyed the Russian government's congratulations to al-Sudani for his appointment as the country's prime minister after more than a year of political unrest.

Al-Sudani praised Iraq's ties with Russia, laying emphasis on Iraq's willingness to establish balanced ties with all the friendly nations.

The Russian diplomat reiterated his country's willingness to develop the Moscow-Baghdad partnership and sustain multi-level cooperation between the OPEC+ members.