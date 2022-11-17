Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's PM to Russia's ambassador: we seek balanced ties with all friendly nations

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-17T16:30:15+0000
Iraq's PM to Russia's ambassador: we seek balanced ties with all friendly nations

Shafaq News/ Russia's ambassador to Baghdad, Elbrus Kotrachev, on Thursday said that his country seeks to develop his country's "cooperation and partnership" with Iraq.

Kotrachev's remarks came during a meeting with the Iraqi prime minister, Mohammad Shia al-sudani, in the latter's office in the Iraqi capital earlier today.

According to a readout issued by the premier's office, Kotrachev conveyed the Russian government's congratulations to al-Sudani for his appointment as the country's prime minister after more than a year of political unrest.

Al-Sudani praised Iraq's ties with Russia, laying emphasis on Iraq's willingness to establish balanced ties with all the friendly nations.

The Russian diplomat reiterated his country's willingness to develop the Moscow-Baghdad partnership and sustain multi-level cooperation between the OPEC+ members.

related

Iraq Could Replace its Collapsing F-16 Fleet with Russian Fighter Jets

Date: 2021-05-17 13:19:07
Iraq Could Replace its Collapsing F-16 Fleet with Russian Fighter Jets

Russia ‘using weapons smuggled by Iran from Iraq against Ukraine’

Date: 2022-04-12 09:44:56
Russia ‘using weapons smuggled by Iran from Iraq against Ukraine’

Russia's ambassador hails the role of the PMF in the war against ISIS

Date: 2021-06-21 14:15:02
Russia's ambassador hails the role of the PMF in the war against ISIS

Smuggling arms from Iraq to help Russia; government denies, paramilitary group refutes

Date: 2022-04-12 12:21:36
Smuggling arms from Iraq to help Russia; government denies, paramilitary group refutes

Russia says Islamic State building up forces in N. Afghanistan as NATO exits

Date: 2021-07-02 12:41:50
Russia says Islamic State building up forces in N. Afghanistan as NATO exits

US Forces Well Positioned In Europe To Deter Russia, US official

Date: 2022-05-07 08:43:48
US Forces Well Positioned In Europe To Deter Russia, US official

Russia responds to Iraqi request to resume flights between the two countries

Date: 2021-09-14 05:36:34
Russia responds to Iraqi request to resume flights between the two countries

Russian MoF praises PMF effort to combat terrorism

Date: 2022-05-30 11:54:58
Russian MoF praises PMF effort to combat terrorism