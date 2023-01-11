Iraq’s PM: talks with Germany would focus on Iraqi immigrants and oil files

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi PM, Mohamed S. Al-Sudani, confirmed the partnership with Germany, pointing out that Baghdad could meet Berlin’s energy needs.

Prime Minister is expected to travel to Berlin this week for a meeting with Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

In an interview with the “Bild” German magazine, Al-Sudani revealed that Iraq has continuous plans to increase oil production and gas investments; therefore, it can meet the energy needs of Germany and the global market.

Asked about the immigration problem in Germany, since the Iraqi community represents the second-largest Arab community, Al-Sudani stressed that every Iraqi has the right to return voluntarily.

“We, in turn, are a government committed to providing easy conditions for such a return. We all hope that our friends in Germany will understand the situation of every citizen. Furthermore, we are hopeful that our friends in Germany will understand the conditions of every citizen in accordance with international laws and standards regarding the rights of refugees.”

The Bild reporters asked Al-Sudani about Iraq’s position regarding the “serious riots” on New Year’s Eve in Germany, when the participants were men from Syria, Afghanistan, and Iraq, and the “aggression” of some immigrants.

“Iraq respects democratic principles and the right to peaceful demonstration in any country, be it Iran or Germany, and we always advise the governments to listen to the legitimate demands of the people…citizens must protect public and private property and respect the law.” He said.

“Any attack is unacceptable…we condemn this attack on safe citizens of any nationality. We always push everyone to respect the rule of law in any country and the existing laws.”

Al-Sudani that the meeting with the German Chancellor (next Friday) would provide “appropriate conditions” for Iraqis If Germany were to send them back to their home country.

Concerning the security and stability in Iraq, the prime minister pointed out that with the efforts of the security forces and the support of the international community, including Germany, “we were able to defeat ISIS terrorism and liberate all Iraqi territories.”

“Yes, there are ISIS cells, and they are dealt with by the security forces on an ongoing basis, but we can say that security and stability have been achieved in Iraq, and the country always strives for more stability by enforcing the law and providing decent living conditions and social justice for all citizens without discrimination or exception.”

On the demonstrations and executions in Iran, Al-Sudani said, “I lost five of my family members because of the dictatorial regime (Sadam Hussein), and therefore I disapprove of any citizen of any country in the world being subject to that, in Iran or elsewhere...human rights are indivisible. The Western world must look at them everywhere, not just in Iran.”

“We advise friends and brothers to respect human rights and respect civil, political, and cultural freedoms as stipulated in the constitution and the agreements. This is the best way to achieve good governance, stability, and justice in any country. The method of repression, suppression of freedoms, and encroachment on the rights of citizens will not lead to stability in any country.”

Al-Sudani revealed that talks with Chancellor Scholtz would focus on gas investments and strengthening German companies, primarily Siemens, in the electricity sector in Iraq.