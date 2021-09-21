Report

Iraq’s PM stresses the necessity of adhering to the human rights principles

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-21T19:08:38+0000
Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed the authorities to open an immediate investigation into Babel Governorate crime.

According to a statement, the PM directed to arrest the official responsible for following up the crime in which a citizen was accused without any evidence, and to refer other officials to an investigation."

Al-Kadhimi stressed "the necessity of adhering to the principles of human rights in all government procedures” and of "restoring all the rights of the victim, and compensating him for the abuses and violations he faced during the investigation."

