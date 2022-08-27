Iraq's PM: sitting at the dialogue table is the key to overcoming the crisis

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, said that the current political crisis threatens the security and stability of the country.

Speaking at the Islamic Conference to Combat Violence against Women, the Prime Minister said, "citizens are concerned, it is unreasonable for the political crises in Iraq to remain without solutions, as they are now threatening the security achievement."

"We had overcome severe security crises, and the key to solving the political crisis is sitting all together at the national dialogue table…the country still has a great opportunity today to achieve economic growth."

"Everyone bears responsibility in reaching solutions to the crisis…people need reforms, and the national dialogue initiative is the right way to resolve crises," Al-Kadhimi concluded.

Iraq marked its most extended post-election deadlock as infighting among Shi'ite groups, in particular, prevented the formation of a government.

More than nine months since the October election, lawmakers tasked with choosing a president and prime minister looked no closer to an agreement, bringing the country to a record without a head of state or cabinet.

The outgoing government of Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi continues to run the country. However, if parties cannot agree on a new government, Kadhimi might stay as caretaker until new elections can be held.

In a sign of further potential delays, thousands of supporters of populist Shi'ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr stormed Baghdad's parliament, then the Judiciary building chanting slogans against Shi'ite political rivals just days after they indicated agreement on a potential prime minister.

Iraqis say the situation is exacerbating a lack of services and jobs even as Baghdad earns record oil income because of high crude prices and has seen no significant wars since the defeat of SISI five years ago.

In addition, the disagreement among the main Kurdish parties that run the Kurdistan region in northern Iraq prevents the selection of a president - who, once chosen by parliament, names a prime minister.

The Patriotic Union of Kurdistan party has held the presidency since 2003.

Their rivals, the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP), which claimed the most significant number of Kurdish votes by far, are insisting on their presidential candidate. But unfortunately, neither side appears willing to budge.