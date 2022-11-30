Iraq's PM returned to Baghdad after a two-day visit to Iran

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani ends an official visit to Iran, a staunch regional supporter of his government.

Al Sudani's delegation included Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani, National Security Adviser Qassim Al Araji, and the head of the state-run Trade Bank of Iraq.

During his visit, the Prime Minister met with top officials, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, and Parliament Speaker Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf.

Al-Sudani pointed out that accepting the invitation to visit the Islamic Republic Indicates "the depth of the relationship between the two peoples."