Iraq's PM returned to Baghdad after a two-day visit to Iran

2022-11-30T18:58:44.000000Z

Shafaq News/ On Wednesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani ends an official visit to Iran, a staunch regional supporter of his government.

Al Sudani's delegation included Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Oil Minister Hayan Abdel-Ghani, National Security Adviser Qassim Al Araji, and the head of the state-run Trade Bank of Iraq.

During his visit, the Prime Minister met with top officials, including Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, President Ebrahim Raisi, and Parliament Speaker Muhammad Baqir Qalibaf.

Al-Sudani pointed out that accepting the invitation to visit the Islamic Republic Indicates "the depth of the relationship between the two peoples."

Shafaq Live
Shafaq Live
English كوردى عربي Turkish فارسي
English كوردى عربي
Radio