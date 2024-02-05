Iraq's PM rejects "unilateral actions" during meeting with Iranian official

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani met on Monday the Secretary-General of the Iranian Supreme National Security Council (SNSC), Ali Akbar Ahmadian, in Baghdad.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, the prime minister emphasized Iraq's "rejection of any actions that contradict international principles founded on mutual respect for sovereignty."

His position came as a confirmation of previous statements by Iraqi authorities after the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) launched ballistic missiles at what they claimed was a base for the Israeli spy service Mossad in Erbil, northern Iraq. The attack had killed four civilians and injured six others.

During the meeting with Ahmadian, Al-Sudani highlighted, "While Iraq is dedicated to establishing positive relations with neighboring and global nations, it remains vigilant and steadfast in protecting its sovereignty and security."

"Iraq has consistently demonstrated its commitment to the principle of good neighborliness and developing strong relationships with regional and global partners. However, such efforts would not come at the expense of Iraq's sovereignty and security." The statement said.