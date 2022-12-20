Iraq's PM receives an invitation to visit the EU headquarters in Brussels

Shafaq News/ The EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, invited the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia' al-Sudani, to visit the European Union headquarters in Belgium.

According to Al-Sudani's media office, today, the prime minister met Borrell on the sidelines of the Second Baghdad Conference for Cooperation and Partnership in Jordan.

Both sides discussed issues of common interest, including bilateral relations between Iraq and European countries and ways to enhance partnership on the economic and security levels.

"Iraq attaches great importance to its foreign relations and the joint efforts in combating terrorism and extremism and facing economic challenges," Al-Sudani told the EU official.

Borrell expressed the European Union's support for the stability in Iraq and the desire for more cooperation at various levels. He invited the Iraqi prime minister to visit the European Union headquarters in Brussels to discuss more common files and consolidate partnership.