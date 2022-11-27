Iraq's PM receives a phone call from French President

Shafaq News/ Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani has received a phone call from French President Emmanuel Macron, an official readout said on Sunday.

Prime Minister al-Sudani and President Macron, according to the readout, discussed the bilateral ties between their respective countries and the latest developments on the security situation in the region and the world.

Al-Sudani expressed his country's willingness to bolster its ties with fraternal and friendly nations, work with its international partners to strengthen Iraq and Middle East's security and stability, and face economic and environmental challenges.