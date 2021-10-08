Iraq's PM personally follow up the electoral process

Shafaq News / The spokesperson for the Commander in Chief of the armed forces confirmed that Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is personally following up the special voting process in Iraq.

Major General Yahya Rasool told Shafaq News Agency, "At 0700 a.m., the special polling stations opened for voters of security services to cast their votes in the elections."

Rasool added, "The special voting process is proceeding positively, amid exceptional security measures," noting that "General Commander Mustafa Al-Kadhimi is personally following up this process."

On Friday, the special voting process began in Iraq, in which 1,196,453 voters, including members of the army and security forces, the displaced, and prison inmates, will cast their votes two days before the start of the general voting process.