Iraq's PM: people have the right to demonstrate, but within the law

Shafaq News/ Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi confirmed the right of citizens to demonstrate peacefully while abiding by the law and acknowledged the security forces' responsibility to protect demonstrators.

In a statement, Al-Kadhimi, the commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, called on the demonstrators to "cooperate with the security forces in preserving and protecting state institutions and public and private properties."

He stressed that the security forces are forbidden to shoot fire or use "other illegal methods in dealing with demonstrations."

Al-Kadhimi called on media outlets to "avoid publishing fake news, which fuels chaos and threatens public peace."