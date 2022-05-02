Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

Iraq's PM met with security leaders, thanked them for thwarting the "enemy's plots"

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-02T08:58:51+0000
Iraq's PM met with security leaders, thanked them for thwarting the "enemy's plots"

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, visited the headquarters of the Joint Operations Command and held a meeting with the security leaders.

In a statement, the PM's office said that Al-Kadhimi congratulated the security forces on Eid Al-Fitr, thanking them for "the great efforts they made to maintain citizens' security and the borders during the holy month of Ramadan and thwarting the enemy's plots."

Al-Kadhimi also stressed securing citizens and borders during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.

related

Official: al-Kadhimi lands in Mosul

Date: 2022-03-20 07:19:49
Official: al-Kadhimi lands in Mosul

European Union to assist Iraq to achieve the Parliamentary elections, EU Ambassador says

Date: 2021-08-30 17:29:07
European Union to assist Iraq to achieve the Parliamentary elections, EU Ambassador says

Iraq signs five agreements with Saudi Arabia

Date: 2021-03-31 19:20:24
Iraq signs five agreements with Saudi Arabia

Al-Kadhimi’s Party is suspended due to disagreements and financial problems, Source

Date: 2021-04-27 09:53:16
Al-Kadhimi’s Party is suspended due to disagreements and financial problems, Source

PM al-Kadhimi survives an assassination attempt; al-Sadr, Barzani, and US condemn the attack

Date: 2021-11-07 05:34:12
PM al-Kadhimi survives an assassination attempt; al-Sadr, Barzani, and US condemn the attack

Al-Kadhimi discusses with Germany's Defense Minister prospects of cooperation after ending the Coalition's combat mission 

Date: 2022-01-09 13:30:21
Al-Kadhimi discusses with Germany's Defense Minister prospects of cooperation after ending the Coalition's combat mission 

Al-Kadhimi: our response will be bold and earth-shattering

Date: 2021-01-21 21:04:10
Al-Kadhimi: our response will be bold and earth-shattering

Hours after appointing him, al-Kadhimi relieves Nineveh's governor from the duties of Sinjar commissioner

Date: 2022-04-26 16:20:28
Hours after appointing him, al-Kadhimi relieves Nineveh's governor from the duties of Sinjar commissioner