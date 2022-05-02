Iraq's PM met with security leaders, thanked them for thwarting the "enemy's plots"

Shafaq News/ On Monday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, visited the headquarters of the Joint Operations Command and held a meeting with the security leaders.

In a statement, the PM's office said that Al-Kadhimi congratulated the security forces on Eid Al-Fitr, thanking them for "the great efforts they made to maintain citizens' security and the borders during the holy month of Ramadan and thwarting the enemy's plots."

Al-Kadhimi also stressed securing citizens and borders during the Eid Al-Fitr holidays.