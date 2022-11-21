Iraq's PM meets the Jordanian King in Amman

Shafaq News/ Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-sudani has met with the Jordanian King Abdullah II, an official readout said on Monday.

Al-Sudani arrived in the Jordanian capital city, Amman, earlier today on the first foreign trip of his premiership.

According to the readout, Prime Minister al-Sudani and King Abdullah discussed the bilateral ties between their respective countries, the updates on the regional arena, and the war against terrorism and extremism.

After the meeting, the two leaders convened an expanded meeting that touched upon pending memoranda of understanding and a spectrum of mutual interests.

The meeting was attended by Iraqi foreign minister Fuad Hussein, the administrator of al-Sudani's office Ehsan al-Awwadi, and al-Anbar's governor Ali Farhan. From the Jordanian side, the meeting was attended by Prime Minister Beshr al-Khasawni, Foreign Minister Ayman al-Safadi, and the king's secretary Jaafar Hassan.

Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's commitment to sustaining its distinguished ties of Iraq with Jordan in order to achieve the best interest of both nations and bring prosperity and security to the region.

King Abdullah wished Prime Minister al-Sudani success in his mission and expressed Amman's willingness to cooperate with Iraq at all levels.