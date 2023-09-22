Iraq's PM meets Malaysian counterpart, Discusses bilateral cooperation, and condemns insults to Quran

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani met with the Prime Minister of Malaysia, Anwar Ibrahim, in New York while participating in the 78th session of the United Nations General Assembly.
The meeting focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation and expanding exchanges across various sectors for the benefit of both countries.
The leaders also discussed incidents involving insulting the Holy Quran and actions that incite hatred and extremism, condemning such acts as "unrelated to freedom of expression and a blatant assault on Muslim beliefs that must be confronted."
Prime Minister Al-Sudani praised Malaysia's experience, the performance of its companies, and its reputation in development sectors. He highlighted Iraq's desire to enhance economic partnerships, particularly in infrastructure construction, and emphasized the opportunities available in Iraq, including the Development Road Project.
The Development Road Project is a $17 billion infrastructure project in Iraq that aims to connect Asia to Europe through a new motorway and rail network. The project will link the southern port city of Basra to the Turkish border, connecting to existing rail and road networks that lead to Europe.
The project is being funded by a consortium of Iraqi and international investors and is expected to be completed in 2028. It is expected to create thousands of jobs and boost the Iraqi economy by billions of dollars.
The meeting concluded with an invitation for Prime Minister Al-Sudani to visit Malaysia to further discussions and strengthen bilateral relations between the two countries.