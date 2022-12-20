Iraq's PM meets Jordan's King in Amman

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani met with the Jordanian King, Abdullah bin Hussein II, in Amman on Tuesday.

Al-Sudani arrived in the Jordanian capital earlier today to participate in the activities of Baghdad's second Cooperation and Partnership Summit.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, Prime Minister al-Sudani and King Abdullah discussed the bilateral ties between their respective countries and prospects of economic and commercial cooperation.

The meeting touched upon Iraq's role in regional peace and stability and a spectrum of issues of mutual interest, the readout said.