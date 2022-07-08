Report

Iraq’s PM: may Almighty keep the joy, love, and peace throughout our Iraq

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-07-08T20:04:43+0000
Iraq’s PM: may Almighty keep the joy, love, and peace throughout our Iraq

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi congratulated the Iraqis on Eid Al-Adha. 

“I congratulate the great people of Iraq, the Islamic world, and all humanity on the blessed occasion of Eid al-Adha and pray to the Almighty to keep the joy, love, and peace throughout our beloved Iraq, and pray for harmony and mutual understanding to prevail.” Al-Kadhimi said.

“I would like to avail of this occasion to sincerely call upon all to rise above the differences for the interest, the security and well-being of our people, who come at the top of our priorities, and in order to see a breakthrough in the current political situation for the good of the nation and for the dignity of its people.” He added.

