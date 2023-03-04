Iraq's PM launches the "Riyada" initiative to support students and youth

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, launched the "Riyada (entrepreneurship) for Development and Employment" initiative to support youth.

The PM media office stated that Al-Sudani launched the initiative in a ceremony on Saturday attended by ministers, governors, and heads of diplomatic missions.

The initiative aims to "motivate students and youth (16-50 years old) in all Iraqi governorates to keep up with labor market changes and technological development and invest in skills and talents to innovate scientific ideas.

An online platform would also be created for projects, communication, and training events of Riyada.