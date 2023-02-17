Iraq's PM invites Crisis Group's CEO to visit Iraq

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani extended an official invitation to the president and CEO of "Crisis Group", Comfort Ero, to visit Iraq, his bureau said in a readout following a meeting on the sidelines of the 59th Munich Security Conference (MSC) on Thursday.

The premier joined politicians, military officers, and diplomats who gathered from around the world in the Bavarian city of Munich to tackle issues relevant to international security, energy, and food prices.

According to the readout, al-Sudani and Ero discussed ways to enhance joint action against challenges facing the world's security, economy, and climate.