Iraq's PM holds phone talks with the Pakistani Prime Minister

Shafaq News/ On Thursday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had a phone conversation with his Pakistani counterpart Imran Khan, focusing on bilateral relations between the two countries.

The PM's Media Office reported to Shafaq News Agency that the discussions focused on enhancing the bilateral relations between Iraq and Pakistan and other issues of common interests.

According to the statement, Al-Kadhimi stressed the necessity of "coordinating joint regional action, in a way that secures stability and peace in the region, and promotes sustainable development goals."