Iraq's PM heads a meeting on al-Hol camp

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani on Saturday headed an expanded meeting on the Iraqi nationals detained in northeastern Syria's al-Hol camp, an official statement by his bureau said.

The meeting, according to the statement, was attended by the ministers of Migration and Interior, the national security advisor, the head of the national security agency, a deputy for the United Nations secretary-general's special representative in Iraq, representatives of UNICEF, ESCWA, UNHCR, and UNDP.

The meeting touched upon the necessary steps to repatriate and rehabilitate the internally displaced persons in preparation for their return to their hometowns.

"During the meeting, the prime minister assessed the situation of al-Hol camp since it compromises both humanitarian and security aspects and assigned duties to the relevant bodies in order to expedite the resolution of this issue," the statement said.

The meeting shed light on Iraq's efforts to resolve the issue of al-Hol camp and urged the international community to do its part.