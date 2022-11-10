Iraq's PM heads a meeting on a seawater desalination project in Basra

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-10T14:30:29+0000

Shafaq News/ Iraq's new Prime Minister Mohammad Shiya al-Sudani on Thursday headed a meeting to discuss a project to desalinate seawater in Basra. The meeting, according to a readout issued by al-Sudani's bureau, was attended by the Basra governor, the planning ministry secretary, the director-general of the water department at the ministry of construction, and the prime ministers' advisors. The readout said that the meeting discussed radical solutions for the water crisis in Basra and reviewed the measures taken by former administrations to address this issue. After listening to the experts' opinions, al-Sudani called an emergency meeting next week to devise a plan for an integrated project that comprises power generation, seawater desalination, and water supply for oil facilities.

related

Basra Police arrests a dangerous gang

Date: 2020-08-31 14:36:59

A civilian shot dead downtown Basra

Date: 2021-04-29 15:09:54

No security breaches were recorded in Nineveh during the special voting day, official says

Date: 2021-10-08 16:47:21

Demonstrators storm the streets of Basra amid heavy security deployment

Date: 2020-11-02 14:42:01

Local official in Basra survives assassination attempt

Date: 2022-07-21 09:52:19

Dispute between a journalist and Basra Health Directorate awaits the arraignment

Date: 2021-06-20 08:21:42

Unidentified shooters execute a woman and her son in Basra

Date: 2021-01-05 11:18:43

Bomb attack thwarted in Basra

Date: 2021-07-14 11:43:55