Iraq’s PM heading to Amsterdam on an official visit

Shafaq News/ Iraq’s Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, left Baghdad on Thursday, heading to Amsterdam on an official visit.

His media office stated that Al-Sudani will be in The Netherlands on an official visit, with no more details.

Earlier this month, Al-Sudani met with Dutch Foreign Minister Hanke Bruins Slot where they discussed enhancing cooperation between the two "friendly countries" across the economic sector, agriculture and water management.

Notably, Netherlands is set to head the NATO mission in Iraq later this year. The Iraqi prime minister highlighted to Slot, Iraq’ commitment to continuing cooperation with the NATO mission in Iraq, particularly after the commencement of dialogue with the United States to end the global Coalition presence in Iraq, as the Iraqi armed forces are now more capable.