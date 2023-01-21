Iraq's PM grants the soccer team players diplomatic passports for winning Gulfcup

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a Al-Sudani, directed to grant Iraqi soccer players diplomatic passports for winning the 25th Gulf Cup.

Al-Sudani's media office stated that the Prime Minister held, on Friday, a luncheon to honor the national team in the presence of the President of the Kurdistan Region, Nechirvan Barzani, ministers, and advisors.

Al-Sudani appreciated the "victory" in the championship, and the efforts of the security forces, ministries, and governorates, especially Basra.

He also expressed the government's support to the Iraqi national team, especially in preparing for the Asian Cup and the World Cup qualifiers.

Al-Sudani offered the players land plots in Baghdad and granted them diplomatic passports.

Earlier this week, in probably the most stunning final in the tournament's history, Iraq won the Gulfcup 2023 title by beating Oman 3-2.

On Thursday, the final match took place at the Basra International Stadium, where thousands of fans had gathered since dawn.

It is the first time since 1979 that Iraq has hosted the tournament. Decades of sanctions had prevented the country from hosting any sports events.

Iraq holds its fourth title after winning the 1979, 1984, and 1988 tournaments.