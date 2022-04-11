Iraq's PM: food security law protects the citizens

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, confirmed on Monday that the Council of Ministers had taken bold decisions to protect citizens. Al-Kadhimi said, "We presented the draft food security law. As government and parliamentarians, we must cooperate and bear the responsibility of approving this law to continue to cover the state's expenses." "There is a financial surplus, but we need a budget and a law," adding that "the food security law would provide the daily expenses such as electricity, services, health, education, and food resources." The Iraqi PM added, "International crises have reflected on all economies of the world," calling on Parliament to "pass the emergency law for food security, to protect the citizen."

