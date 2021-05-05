Report

Iraq's PM discusses security and economic coordination with France's ambassador

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-05T13:36:10+0000
Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, received today, Wednesday, France's Ambassador to Iraq, Bruno Aubert, in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

In an official readout, al-Kadhimi's office said that the Prime Minister reviewed with his guest the bilateral relations between Iraq and France, among other issues of mutual interests.

The meeting touched upon the cooperation between Baghdad and Paris, ways of enhancing economic, security, and cultural ties, the coordination in the investments file, and providing facilities to the French companies' work in Iraq.

