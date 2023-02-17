Iraq's PM discusses "fruitful" economic partnerships with Kuwait's foreign minister

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, convened a meeting with Kuwait's Foreign Minister, Sheikh Salem Abdullah Jaber al-Sabah, on the sidelines of the Munich Security Conference on Friday.

A read issued by his office said that Prime Minister al-Sudani discussed with Minister al-Sabah the bilateral ties between their respective countries, prospects of "constructive cooperation", and ways to bolster "fruitful partnerships" in different domains.

Munich Security Conference (MSC), an annual conference on contemporary global security policy challenges, kicked off today and will continue until Sunday.

In this high-profile event, world leaders put their heads together at Hotel Bayerischer Hof in Munich, debating a spectrum of issues relevant to International security, the most important being Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

The Munich Conference 2023 has seen the participation of a slew of high-ranking international experts along with over 45 heads of government. Most important global organizations, including the UN, NATO, and the EU are represented by their heads. The conference is chaired by Ambassador Dr. Christoph Heusgen.