Iraq's PM discusses cooperation prospects with UAE's president

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani met with the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Mohammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for talks on bilateral ties during his visit to Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, al-Sudani and bin Nahyan discussed the bilateral ties, cooperation prospects, and an array of regional and international issues of mutual interest.

Iraq's prime minister said that his visit reflects the firm ties between the two fraternal nations and the embodiment of their mutual aspirations.

Al-Sudani, according to the readout, expressed his country's willingness to expand cooperation venues with the UAE and establish economic partnerships that contribute to the prosperity of both nations.

Al Nahyan said that the Emirates hopes to establish distinguished ties with the incumbent government and usher in an era of constructive cooperation and economic integration.