Iraq's PM discusses UN cooperation and displacement issues with special representative

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani met with the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Iraq, Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, on Wednesday. During the meeting, various topics were discussed, including the issue of displaced persons in the country.
According to a statement from Al Sudani’s office, the meeting addressed cooperation between Iraq and the UN mission, a review of the mission's independent strategy in Iraq, and discussions on joint programs and projects implemented by the mission in various regions of Iraq. Additionally, the efforts and preparations for the upcoming provincial council elections scheduled for December were discussed.
The meeting also included a review of Iraq's efforts in addressing the issue of displaced persons and their voluntary return to their places of residence, following the provision of necessary conditions to support their stability and reintegration into society. Furthermore, discussions covered Iraq's efforts in addressing climate challenges and measures taken to address the issue of drought, as stated in the press release.