Iraq's PM discusses Palestinian developments with Jordan's King Abdullah II

Shafaq News / Prime Minister of Iraq, Mohammed Shia Al Sudani, held a phone call today with the King of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, King Abdullah II bin Hussein, to discuss the developments in the occupied Palestinian territories.

According to a statement from Al Sudani's office, both sides emphasized the importance of Arab and Islamic unity and the urgent need to halt the escalation of tensions.

They stressed the necessity of working together to stop the ongoing violations committed by the occupying authorities against the Palestinian people, which have been the main cause of the current situation in the Palestinian territories.

The statement also highlighted the importance of adhering to international resolutions that have been disregarded by the Zionist entity and continuing regional and international efforts to secure the legitimate rights of the Palestinian people and the establishment of their independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.

Yesterday, October 7, The Palestinian armed group Hamas launched a massive attack on Israel, firing over 2,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip. The attack, considered the most extensive assault in years, led to Israel's swift and robust response.

Israel's national rescue service, Magen David Adom, reported at least 600 casualties, with hospitals across the country treating thousands of wounded individuals, many in critical condition. Meanwhile, Israel's Defence Minister Yoav Gallant condemned Hamas, cautioning that the militant group had made a "grave mistake." The attack, initiated at 06:30 am local time, involved a barrage of rockets from various locations in Gaza and fighters infiltrating Israel's borders by land, sea, and air.

"Citizens of Israel, we are at war," declared Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a video message from military headquarters in Tel Aviv.

In the aftermath, Israeli air attacks retaliated, resulting in the deaths of at least 313 Palestinians.