Iraq's PM discussed with Swiss Foreign Minister reopening Switzerland's Embassy in Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa al-Kadhimi, discussed with the Head of the Department of Foreign Affairs of Switzerland, Ignazio Cassis, reopening the Swiss embassy in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

A press release by the Prime Minister's media office said that the meeting touched upon the bilateral relations between Iraq and Switzerland, ways of collaboration between both countries, and reopening the Swiss embassy in Baghdad.

Al-Kadhimi explored with his guest ways of bolstering economic development and foreign investments in Iraq, and Switzerland's endorsement of the Iraqi government's approach to secure a broader engagement for the private sector, creating investment and job opportunities.

The talks covered the displaced people's situation in Iraq and the repatriation plans, according to al-Kadhimi's media office.

The press release indicated that the Swiss Ambassador to Iraq attended the meeting among a group of officials and advisors.