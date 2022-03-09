Iraq's PM directs to evaluate Babel Governor work

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-03-09T20:19:12+0000
Iraq's PM directs to evaluate Babel Governor work

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, called the competent authorities to form a fact-finding committee that includes ministers to evaluate the performance of the Babel governor.

Shafaq News Agency was first to report the move.

Al-Kadhimi's decision comes after Babel representatives in the parliament submitted a complaint against the governor during a meeting with the Prime Minister.

The governorate witnessed chaos these days; yesterday, MP Suha al-Sultani's bodyguards shot several demonstrators, including activist Dargham Majed. 

The Babel police department announced an investigation to uncover the incident's circumstances today morning.

The "Imtidad" Movement gave the representative of the Sadrist bloc, Suha Al-Sultani, 48 hours to apologize for the assault made by her bodyguards against the activist Durgham Majid.

Later, a local source in Babel told Shafaq News Agency that a security force from Saraya al-Salam (Peace Brigades: the military wing of the Sadrist Movement) cordoned al-Sultani's house in al-Qasim district, south of Babel, "to protect her from the threats of the demonstrators."

related

Former Head of Babel's health Directorate sentenced to three years in prison

Date: 2021-06-21 11:04:15
Former Head of Babel's health Directorate sentenced to three years in prison

Several injuries in an oil tanker explosion in Babel

Date: 2021-02-14 11:35:24
Several injuries in an oil tanker explosion in Babel

Fire broke out inside a hospital in South Iraq

Date: 2021-08-07 09:45:49
Fire broke out inside a hospital in South Iraq

In three months, 13 arrest warrants against senior officials in Babel

Date: 2021-04-05 11:16:19
In three months, 13 arrest warrants against senior officials in Babel

Explosion targets a mosque in Babel, no causalities

Date: 2022-01-15 07:47:18
Explosion targets a mosque in Babel, no causalities

Tents of protesters were on fire in Iraq’ Babel Governorate

Date: 2020-10-20 13:49:26
Tents of protesters were on fire in Iraq’ Babel Governorate

IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Babel

Date: 2021-12-22 20:21:55
IED explosion targets a convoy of the Coalition in Babel

Babel Court issues a summons against the Governor and the head of the Governorate Council

Date: 2021-06-22 12:26:40
Babel Court issues a summons against the Governor and the head of the Governorate Council