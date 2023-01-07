Iraq's PM directs the CTS forces to stay ready for combatting terrorism

Shafaq News/ On Saturday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad S. Al-Sudani, visited the headquarters of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS).

The PM’s media office stated that Al-Sudani discussed with the CTS head, Gen. Abdul Wahab al-Saadi, and the security commanders the security plans for combating terrorism in the country.

The Prime Minister, also the commander in Chief of the Armed Forces, stressed the need for the CTS forces to remain “ready” and “well trained” to remove ISIS remnants