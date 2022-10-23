Report

Iraq's PM-designate meets with EU delegation

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-23T15:07:27+0000
Iraq's PM-designate meets with EU delegation

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani on Sunday received in Baghdad the United Nations ambassador to Iraq, Ville Varjola, and the head of mission for the European Union Advisory Mission in Iraq (EUAM Iraq), Anders Wiberg, and their accompanying delegation.

According to a readout issued by his bureau, the meeting touched upon the bilateral ties between Iraq and the European Union.

The prime minister-designate said, according to the statement, that his priority will be forming a "strong government capable of facing the challenges; mainly economy and combating poverty, corruption, unemployment, poor services, and corruption."

He also expressed Iraq's willingness to bolster its ties with the countries of the world in order to "protect and achieve the interest of Iraq and its people."

The delegation reiterated the European Union's commitment to supporting Iraq's sovereignty, integrity, and the foundations of the young democracy in Iraq.

It also, the statement continued, shed light upon the EU's willingness to expand their investments in the country.

