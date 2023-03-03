Iraq's PM: corruption is the main challenge in Iraq

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muhammad Shia'a al-Sudani, said the primary challenge in Iraq is "corruption."

In an interview with Al-Arabiya TV, Al-Sudani considers ISIS a threat in the country, but corruption is the number-one challenge.

Concerning foreign intervention, the prime minister stressed that "neither the United States nor other country imposes its terms on Iraq."

The political decision is taken in the Iraqi cabinet. He said.

"We reject the foreign aggressions against Iraq, as we announced this officially and frankly."