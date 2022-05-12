Report

Date: 2022-05-12T18:41:18+0000
Iraq's PM congratulates Macron on election win

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, congratulated French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday for winning the French presidency, saying they would keep cooperating in many fields.

Both sides discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and regional and international developments.

Al-Kadhimi and Macron stressed the need to continue cooperating in combating terrorism and in the fields of security, economy, and defense, to "serve the interests of the two friendly peoples, and enhance security and stability in the region."

In France, where presidents rarely get re-elected, Macron won 58.5% of the votes in the second round against the far-right's Marine Le Pen.

